The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 55.0% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 645,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

