The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 55.0% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.44.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%.
About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.