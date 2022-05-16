The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 730 ($9.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.94).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 678.20 ($8.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 702.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 741.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($25,261.99).

The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

