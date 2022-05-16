The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $22.11. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $778.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.