The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.