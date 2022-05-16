The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,793. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

