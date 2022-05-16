Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. 45,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.