THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00011119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $126.94 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00519548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,508.40 or 1.76262227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004743 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

