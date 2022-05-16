Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bentley Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.37. 11,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,896. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

