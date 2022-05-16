Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,135 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 40.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $15.25. 23,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

