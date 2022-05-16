Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 477,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,225. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

