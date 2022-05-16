Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 440.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558,379 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orange by 128.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 122,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Orange by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,871 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

