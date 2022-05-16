Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.07. 3,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

