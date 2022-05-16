Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,951 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLY stock traded down 0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching 3.64. 152,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.00. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 2.75 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

