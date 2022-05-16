Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21,651.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $52.04. 78,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,511. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

