Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,736 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

SWAV traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,700. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.91.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,242 shares of company stock worth $19,662,635. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

