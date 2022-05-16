Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 440.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558,379 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Orange by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Orange by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 205.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ORAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. 10,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,371. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.