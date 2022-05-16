Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 109,951 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,951 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.07 on Monday, hitting 3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.47 and its 200 day moving average is 7.00.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OTLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

