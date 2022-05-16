Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,511 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.