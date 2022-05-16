Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,183 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,183 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after buying an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,469,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after acquiring an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,225,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,438. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.56. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

