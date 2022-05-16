Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,752 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,026. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

