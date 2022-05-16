Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. 710,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

