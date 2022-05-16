thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.32) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.69 ($14.42).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA opened at €7.89 ($8.30) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($28.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.69 and a 200-day moving average of €8.85.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.