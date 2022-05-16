Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.18. 1,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDW. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tidewater by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.