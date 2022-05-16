Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 13800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.
Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)
