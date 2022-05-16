TitanSwap Price Reaches $2.83 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00009574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $151.38 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,587.56 or 1.00039211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00107713 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

