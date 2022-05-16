TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TLGA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 26,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. TLG Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.