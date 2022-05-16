Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

