Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,461 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $56,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.