Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $51.92

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.92, but opened at $53.81. Trade Desk shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 30,950 shares.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

