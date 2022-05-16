Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $51.92

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.92, but opened at $53.81. Trade Desk shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 30,950 shares.
TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
