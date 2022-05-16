TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TACT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

