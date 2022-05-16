TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 241,804 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

