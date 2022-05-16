Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

