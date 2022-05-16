Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up to $22.18

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $24.00. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 4,421 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 688,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

