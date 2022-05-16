TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Shares of TNET traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,399 shares of company stock worth $6,400,625. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

