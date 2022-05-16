Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TRIB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,647. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

