Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
TCOM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 315,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 802,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 190,896 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 500.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,325,933 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
