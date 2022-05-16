Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 315,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 802,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 190,896 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 500.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,325,933 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.