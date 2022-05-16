Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRTN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. Triton International has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.34.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.