TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.54).

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 181.33 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £319.69 million and a PE ratio of 25.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.62. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 164.28 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($97,893.02). Also, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.50), for a total value of £76,125 ($93,854.03).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

