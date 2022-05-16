TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 31.9% in April

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

