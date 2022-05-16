Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 72.11 Average PT from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 72.11 ($0.89).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($0.95) to GBX 74 ($0.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

TLW opened at GBX 53.30 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.78. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of £765.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.30.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($38,466.28).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

