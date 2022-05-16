Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Several analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.89. 82,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,908. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

