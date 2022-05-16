U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $121.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE USPH opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

