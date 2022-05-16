UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.61. 85,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in UGI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UGI by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

