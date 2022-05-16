Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $117.47 million and $2.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,334.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.57 or 0.00671088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.