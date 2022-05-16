Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 8.1%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 14,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 455,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

