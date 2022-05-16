Unifty Tops One Day Volume of $242,344.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Unifty has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $242,344.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $18.18 or 0.00059874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00509016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,198.34 or 1.75248562 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

