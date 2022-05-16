Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 29,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

