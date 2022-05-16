United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 374.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,021 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of United States Steel worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

X stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

