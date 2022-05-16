Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,927. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.