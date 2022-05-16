USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 173 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4,325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 303,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,791,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.47. 46,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

